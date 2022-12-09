HomePod mini is now available in three more countries

Today is a good day for anyone in three countries who have been waiting patiently to buy a HomePod mini.

Today, Apple began accepting orders for its tiny smart speaker — the HomePod Mini — in Finland, Norway, and Sweden. According to the Apple Store website in each country, orders are currently sitting between four to six business days in terms of delivery. All five colors are available including space gray, white, blue, orange, and yellow.

Apple had previously announced that the HomePod mini would be available in each of the three countries starting on Tuesday, December 13, so the company seems to have beaten its own expectation in terms of a launch date here. Perhaps the supply chain issues are starting to subside!

The HomePod mini is small but mighty

The HomePod Mini is Apple's latest smart speaker and offers a range of features, including the ability to control smart home devices using HomeKit, play music from a range of music streaming services, and provide information using Siri.

One of the key features of the HomePod Mini is its ability to control smart home devices using Apple's smart home platform, HomeKit. This allows users to easily control their lights, thermostat, and other connected devices using voice commands.

In addition to its smart home capabilities, the HomePod Mini also offers high-quality audio (for such a tiny speaker) and can be used to play music from a variety of sources, including Apple Music, Pandora, and other streaming services. It also has Siri built-in, allowing users to ask questions and receive answers, set reminders, and more.

The HomePod Mini is a smaller version of the original HomePod and is designed to be more affordable and accessible to a wider range of customers. It features a compact design that is easy to move around the home and can be used in a variety of settings. That said, rumors of a return of the larger HomePod continue to grow.

The HomePod Mini is now available to order directly from Apple in Finland, Norway, and Sweden. It is priced at €109 in Finland, 1,249 kr in Norway, and 1,295 kr in Sweden. Of course, consumers in the U.S. can still get their hands on it with an MSRP of $99.99.