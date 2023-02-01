New HomePod shows up two days before release for one lucky customer

We'd all love to be this lucky when we preorder an Apple product.

Apple's second generation of the large HomePod isn't set to officially launch until Friday, February 3rd, but that hasn't stopped one customer from receiving their new one a full two days before the official release date.

As reported by MacRumors, one customer in Canada reached out to the outlet to say that they had accidentally received delivery of their new HomePod two days before the official release. According to the reader, they preordered the new HomePod through Best Buy and the Canada Post delivered it to them on Wednesday, February 1st, two days before it will officially go on sale.

To prove it, the reader provided a couple of photos, which you can check out below:

(Image credit: MacRumors)

There's a lot going on underneath the new HomePod

The new HomePod is the second generation of Apple's large smart speaker. The new generation packs a new chip, a new speaker and microphone system, and some new connectivity features like support for Matter.

A lot of the new features for the new HomePod were enabled by HomePod Software version 16.3, which Apple released just over a week ago. The software update added temperature and humidity sensing to both the second-generation HomePod and HomePod mini. The sensors will enable smart home automation, such as turning a fan on when the HomePod senses the heat reaches a certain temperature.

In addition to enabling the new temperature and humidity sensors, the new software update remasters ambient sounds, brings some improvements to Siri, enables some new Find My features, adds some new automation capabilities, and adds some new audio features.

The new HomePod will officially release on Friday, February 3rd. If you're still looking to preorder, check out our coverage on Where to preorder the new HomePod 2 (2023).