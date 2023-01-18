Where to preorder the new HomePod 2 (2023)

The Surprise HomePod (2023) update has come, and while it looks much the same as the last one, it's filled with some cool updates. It'll measure the room you're in so that you get the best sound profile possible, and link up to other HomePods in a stereo pair for the best Apple TV experience possible.

It's also come in at a lower price point - where the old one launched for $349, this one is $299. That's not hugely less than the old model, but it's still an ok price. Otherwise, it looks and likely feels like the same HomePod.

But where can you preorder one?

When will the new HomePod be released?

The new Homepod releases on February 3, and shipping dates look to reflect that date. If it's popular, watch out for delivery date slippage as the first run goes out of stock.

Where to preorder the new HomePod

(opens in new tab) HomePod | $299 at Apple (opens in new tab) You can preorder the new HomePod from Apple, where you can choose the color. There is a midnight option, or a white option. Delivery dates seem to be fairly consistent with release date, shipping on the February 2 for delivery on release date.

(opens in new tab) HomePod | Amazon (opens in new tab) The new HomePod will likely be available to preorder from Amazon, although there isn't a product listing quite yet. Price and delivery date are likely to echo Apple's, so if you've a Prime account this one may be the way to go.

(opens in new tab) HomePod | B&H Photo (opens in new tab) B&H Photo stock the HomePod Mini, so we reckon it'll have the new HomePod. This store offers free expedited shipping too, so that you're more likely to recieve the speaker on release date.