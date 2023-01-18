Where to preorder the new HomePod 2 (2023)
The big HomePod returns!
The Surprise HomePod (2023) update has come, and while it looks much the same as the last one, it's filled with some cool updates. It'll measure the room you're in so that you get the best sound profile possible, and link up to other HomePods in a stereo pair for the best Apple TV experience possible.
It's also come in at a lower price point - where the old one launched for $349, this one is $299. That's not hugely less than the old model, but it's still an ok price. Otherwise, it looks and likely feels like the same HomePod.
But where can you preorder one?
When will the new HomePod be released?
The new Homepod releases on February 3, and shipping dates look to reflect that date. If it's popular, watch out for delivery date slippage as the first run goes out of stock.
Where to preorder the new HomePod
HomePod | $299 at Apple (opens in new tab)
You can preorder the new HomePod from Apple, where you can choose the color. There is a midnight option, or a white option. Delivery dates seem to be fairly consistent with release date, shipping on the February 2 for delivery on release date.
HomePod | Amazon (opens in new tab)
The new HomePod will likely be available to preorder from Amazon, although there isn't a product listing quite yet. Price and delivery date are likely to echo Apple's, so if you've a Prime account this one may be the way to go.
As the Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts over a decade of experience in finding the best prices of Apple products to work, helping you save money on the equipment that you want. An audiophile at heart, she loves all things audio and visual, but you’ll also find her drooling over the latest Macs and MacBooks. With a Masters in screenwriting, Tammy likes to spend her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays or driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
