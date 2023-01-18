Where to preorder the new HomePod 2 (2023)

The big HomePod returns!

The Surprise HomePod (2023) update has come, and while it looks much the same as the last one, it's filled with some cool updates. It'll measure the room you're in so that you get the best sound profile possible, and link up to other HomePods in a stereo pair for the best Apple TV experience possible.

It's also come in at a lower price point - where the old one launched for $349, this one is $299. That's not hugely less than the old model, but it's still an ok price. Otherwise, it looks and likely feels like the same HomePod.

But where can you preorder one?

When will the new HomePod be released?

The new Homepod releases on February 3, and shipping dates look to reflect that date. If it's popular, watch out for delivery date slippage as the first run goes out of stock.

Where to preorder the new HomePod

You can preorder the new HomePod from Apple, where you can choose the color. There is a midnight option, or a white option. Delivery dates seem to be fairly consistent with release date, shipping on the February 2 for delivery on release date.

The new HomePod will likely be available to preorder from Amazon, although there isn't a product listing quite yet. Price and delivery date are likely to echo Apple's, so if you've a Prime account this one may be the way to go.

B&H Photo stock the HomePod Mini, so we reckon it'll have the new HomePod. This store offers free expedited shipping too, so that you're more likely to recieve the speaker on release date.

Best Buy hold the HomePod Mini, so it's likely it'll stock the new HomePod. There are store locations as well, so you'll be able to pick one up from the store if you're local to one.

