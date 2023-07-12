Save 34% on a pair of HomeKit smart plugs while this Prime Day deal lasts

Do you know what's better than getting a smart plug cheap? Getting two of them, and right now you can do exactly that as part of the annual Amazon Prime Day extravaganza.

Amazon is now selling a pair of meross smart plugs, complete with HomeKit compatibility, for just $18.99. You don't need to jump through hoops to get that price either which means there are no discount codes or coupons here. But you do need to keep in mind that this price is a limited-time affair — Prime Day isn't going to be around forever.

HomeKit smart plugs with 34% off

Two Meross smart plugs | $29 $18.99 at Amazon Now is your chance to get not one but two meross HomeKit smart plugs at a huge discount. The pair can be had for just $18.99 which is a big 34% discount on the original price. Both plugs will appear in the Home app on your Apple devices and will work with Siri but also Alexa and Google Assistant, too.

If you're in the market for new smart plugs that are compatible with HomeKit, look no further. You'll be able to plug dumb devices into them and make them smarter, enabling remote control from anywhere in the world.

Because these plugs support HomeKit you'll also open them to a world of automation thanks to the Home app and this could be a great way to smarten up your whole home. Plug in a lamp, coffee maker, or just about anything else and you're good to go.

