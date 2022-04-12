What you need to know
- Smartmi has launched a new HomeKit-enabled air purifier.
- The Smartmi Air Purifier 2 features UV sterilization and covers rooms up to 484 square feet.
- Smartmi's latest air purifier is available today exclusively through Amazon.
Smartmi has announced the launch of a new HomeKit-enabled air purifier on Tuesday — the Smartmi Air Purifier 2. The second-generation follow-up to our pick for the best HomeKit air purifier gains additional cleaning capabilities and an expanded coverage area.
Building on the success of the Smartmi Air Purifier P1, a compact air purifier with a sleek minimalistic design built for small spaces, the Smartmi Air Purifier 2 uses the same leading technology with a focus on bigger spaces and environments. With a unique UV sterilization process that eliminates bacteria and viruses and a hyper-accurate air senor system, the Smartmi Air Purifier 2 is essential not only for spacious living rooms, offices, classrooms and hospitals but anyone that suffers from allergies or parents who care about the health of their children's environment.
The Smartmi Air Purifier 2 — like the original Smartmi P1 Air Purifier, features a slender cylindrical design with an OLED touch screen display. The air purifier includes five onboard sensors that measure air quality in PM10, PM2.5, and TVOC and monitor temperature and humidity levels.
The slightly larger Air Purifier 2 can clean medium-sized rooms up to 484 square feet in as little as an hour and includes UV sterilization technology. According to Smartmi, a UV-C light inside the air purifier can eliminate airborne bacteria and viruses and deep clean the removable H13 True HEPA filter. Coupled with the HEPA filter, the Air Purifier 2 can remove particulates as small as 0.08 micrometers, including common pollutants such as dust and pollen.
Through HomeKit, users can control the Smartmi Air Purifier 2 through the Home app, via automation, or with Siri voice commands. The Smartmi Air Purifier 2 also works with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Smartmi Link app. Through Smartmi's app, users can create schedules, check filter status, and adjust fan speeds, all with just a few taps.
The Smartmi Air Purifier 2 is available now exclusively through Amazon for $259.99. To celebrate the launch, Smartmi is offering a 25% discount now through April 24th if you enter promo code SMARTMIC2 during checkout and clip the 10% off coupon on the Amazon product page.
