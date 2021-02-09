Qualcomm has today unveiled its brand new Snapdragon X65 modem that could debut in the iPhone from next year.

The new Snapdragon X65 modem is a 5G all-in-one package capable of delivering 5G speeds of up to 10 Gigabit, a big improvement on the theoretical 7.6 Gbps of the X60 expected to feature in iPhone 13. The new X65 also features a new fourth-gen Qualcomm 545 mmWave antenna module for increased coverage, better battery efficiency, global 5G coverage (including 41 GHz), and spectrum aggregation between mmWave and Sub-6.

The X65 is a fully integrated modem-to-antenna package and includes RF front-end modules with 100MHz bandwidth for 5G coverage, more energy-efficiency, and adaptive antenna tuning power by AI.