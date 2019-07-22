Snapfish has been around for a long time, and they know how to do online photo printing services. Snapfish offers free and unlimited photo storage, a huge selection of photo prints and other photo items, great quality, easy ordering, and reasonable prices.

Tempted by the allure of newcomers on the market, I've spread my photo business around several different websites over the years. But I used Snapfish first. When I logged into my account to research this article, I found photos that I'd uploaded as far back as 2005. It was good to know that they really have stored my photos for that long. Snapfish offers free unlimited storage for photos. You can also order prints from photos that you have on Facebook, Google Photos, Instagram, or Flickr.

Snapfish has a colorful and easy-to-navigate website. You'll see immediately some of the many, many options for photos and photo items you can purchase. You'll also see that there are plenty of sales and promo codes at any given time. You can pick and choose which to use according to what you plan to order because you generally won't be able to use more than one. There are always free print deals going on, in fact, if you download the Snapfish app, you get 100 free prints every month. But keep in mind you'll still need to pay tax and shipping. Shipping is not free for Snapfish unless you have a specific code for that, and it's not super cheap. Snapfish does offer the option to pick up your order locally at CVS, Walgreens, or Walmart, but only for certain items. I opted for the cheapest standard delivery and the order came in four different packages spread out over several days. The last item arrived ten days after I placed my order.

I ordered two 4x6 prints, an 8x10 print, four wallet prints, 20 cards (the minimum order), and a photo book. All of the professional engagement photos you see in my order were taken by JMS Imagery. Every item in my order came out beautifully. The packaging was sufficient to prevent any damage to my order in transit. My only small complaint was that the 20x30 came in a tube, so the edges don't lay flat. I'm sure they will settle down eventually, but I laid it face down with books on the corners for hours and the poster didn't flatten completely. In a frame, it wouldn't matter at all.

Snapfish is an online photo service I can unreservedly recommend to anyone.

The cards are nice quality card stock, and the pictures look great. There is a Snapfish logo on the back, but it's not overly huge. The wallet photos are tiny! All four fit onto a single sheet the size of a 4x6 print. I don't mind the tiny size, I was just surprised to see it since I hadn't read the description that closely. I ordered a 4x6 color print and a black and white print, they both look exactly as expected. I took the color print with my iPhone, so Snapfish recommended that I order it as 4x5.3 instead of 4x6. These proportions suit smartphone photos better, as a smartphone photo ordered as a 4x6 will need substantial cropping.

Ordering the photobook was easy and fun. There were so very many choices of sizes, themes, stickers, text, and other embellishments. I got the smallest, least expensive book and it's adorable. Super thin with a softcover, it's light and portable. Of course, you can also order a large coffee-table sized book, a premium leather cover, and lay-flat pages if you wish.

There are so many other photo items you can order besides prints, you seriously can't run out of stuff to order. Blankets, jewelry, mugs, and phone cases are just the tip of the iceberg. Photo gifts make amazing gifts of course.