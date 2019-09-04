What you need to know
- SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online tomorrow.
- The launch lineup will include 20 classics like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.
- A new SNES controller is also being released for Nintendo Switch Online members.
Try to contain your excitement. After months of speculation it looks like the rumors were true and SNES games are indeed coming to Nintendo Switch Online. While only 20 games are launching in the service, Nintendo will eventually add more games.
SNES games will come to Nintendo Switch Online tomorrow, September 5th. The lineup currently includes 20 games:
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario Kart
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Super Metroid
- Stunt Race FX
- Kirby's Dream Land 3
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
- Star Fox
- F-ZERO
- Pilotwings
- Kirby's Dream Course
- BRAWL BROTHERS
- Breath of Fire
- Demon's Crest
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE
- Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Soccer
- Super Tennis
The company also announced a pretty neat SNES controller for Nintendo Switch that is exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members. It will release for $30 through Nintendo's website, but there is currently no pre-order information available. Controllers will begin shipping on September 18th.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.