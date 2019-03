Sniper Elite was created by Rebellion Developments. Its the same people who are responsible for the Call of Duty: World at War - Final Fronts DLC for the PlayStation 2 back in 2008. The Sniper Elite series started back in 2005 with the original Sniper Elite game for the PlayStation 2, Wii, Xbox, and PC. There are four total games for the series and each one focuses on a different aspect of World War 2 between 1942 and 1945. The Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition, coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2019, includes all DLC content for the game, multiplayer options (both locally and wirelessly), and motion controls that are exclusive to the Switch. What's happening in part 3?

The year is 1942 and you find yourself in Africa attempting to prevent the Nazis from making super-weapons that could tip the scales of the ongoing war. You, a highly trained and stealthy sniper, have to evade this beautiful oasis to sabotage the enemies efforts of creating these weapons. See some awesome gameplay

In this game, it's quite literally you against the world. Not only do you have to stay out of the line of enemy sight, but you need to also take your heartbeat, the wind, and the sounds surrounding you into consideration when lining up the shot. Of course, you can also tip the scales in your favor. Break large machinery to create loud noises to mask your footprints, blow up cars to cause distractions, and use your time wisely to set your next traps. Your objectives can be completed in any order and that means it's up to YOU to decide how the job gets done. Create your own game plan after getting your missions and decide what course of action you want to take for yourself. You can use as little, or as much, of your resources as you want to. Where can I get it? Currently, there's no information on pre-ordering options for Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate edition, but stay tuned and we'll update you as soon as any information is released!