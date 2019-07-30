What you need to know
- Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition arrives for the Nintendo Switch on October 1, 2019.
- This version of the game includes all the extra content ever released.
- You can preorder the game right now for $39.99 USD on Amazon.
Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch! This classic World War 2 sniping game from Rebellion is making its way over and is bringing all the previously released content for Nintendo Switch owners to enjoy. The additions don't stop there though.
In a first for the series, Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition on the Nintendo Switch supports wireless co-op. The campaign, Overwatch and Survival modes can all be played through by two players, while four players can face off against each other in multiplayer. You can check out the trailer for the game hitting the Nintendo Switch below:
There's also special motion controls and rumble, so you can use gyroscopic controls to assist in all your head-splattering, arm-removing, Nazi-obliterating ways. Yes, the game does, in fact, support the Pro controller, so you're at home sniping with a steady controller, you don't have to worry.
Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition is scheduled to arrive for the Nintendo Switch on October 1, 2019. Digital pre-orders will be available from September 17, 2019.
Ultimate Sniper
Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition
Sniping on the go
Sniper Elite III comes to the Nintendo Switch with the Ultimate Edition, which includes all the DLC and brand new modes that take advantage of the Switch hardware setup, with rumble controls and wireless co-op.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.