Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch! This classic World War 2 sniping game from Rebellion is making its way over and is bringing all the previously released content for Nintendo Switch owners to enjoy. The additions don't stop there though.

In a first for the series, Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition on the Nintendo Switch supports wireless co-op. The campaign, Overwatch and Survival modes can all be played through by two players, while four players can face off against each other in multiplayer. You can check out the trailer for the game hitting the Nintendo Switch below: