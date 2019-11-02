"Snoopy in Space" is one of the six exclusive shows available at launch on Apple TV+ and it's only one of two shows specifically for kids. The Peanuts Gang, however, has been around for 69 years, and most of us grew up watching their holiday TV specials like, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas. So when I first learned that Apple had signed on a new series staring everyone's favorite beagle, I knew this would be the first thing I watched when TV+ launched. And it was. Though Snoopy in Space doesn't quite scratch my nostalgia itch, it's still a competently written series that pays homage to its original style. It's also a great vehicle for getting kids on the TV+ train. I've watched the entire series (assuming there won't be a second season because where else could Snoopy go?) and have some thoughts on it.

Snoopy goes to space, but not in his imagination

One of the great things about our old pal Snoopy is his vivid imagination. He loves to imagine himself shooting down enemies as the Red Barron, crossing enemy lines to save the day and be the hero for all humanity. In Snoopy in Space however, he's not imagining things. Through a bit of sneakiness and a lot of ingenuity, Snoopy lands a gig as an astronaut and his first mission is to spend some time on the International Space Station, or I.S.S.. His space travel companion is none other than his trusty sidekick, Woodstock. He is also joined by C.A.R.A.: NASA's computerized astronaut recruitment advisor (voiced by Nicole Byer), who acts as a sort of translator for Snoopy and also provides the plot narrative that Snoopy and Woodstock follow. Each eight-minute episode tasks Snoopy with a different mission. He's learning how to grow food in space or discovering the joys of astronaut food. When he makes it to the moon, he gathers rocks and researches craters. His trip home has its own dramatic exposition. All of these missions are peppered with bits of real-life facts about about space travel and historical anecdotes about NASA. Snoopy (voiced by Terry McGurrin) and Woodstock (voiced by Rob Tinkler) are not alone on these missions. They have help from the gang back home; the Peanuts Gang, that is. The team provides us with additional educational information and reminds us that Snoopy will eventually need to come home. There are 12 episodes in all, amounting to about one hour and 36 minutes of content, just enough for a kids-size movie, though the creators (or Apple, depending on whom decided on it) chose to cut up the story into mini episodes. New nostalgia for a new generation of fans