What you need to know
- Solo New York launches a new collection of bags.
- Each bag in the Re:cycled collection made with plastic from 3 to 8 plastic bottles.
- 90,000 plastic bottles will be recycled in the first production run alone.
Solo New York makes bags for everyday life and for tech enthusiasts alike, and at CES 2020, they have announced their newest collection called the Re:cycled collection.
The collection consists of three different bags; the Re:move Duffel, Re:vive Mini Backpack, and the RE:store Tote. Solo New York says that each bag will use 3-8 plastic bottles (depending on the size of the bag) and that the first production run of these three new bags will prevent 90,000 plastic bottles from going to the landfill. Furthermore, in a YouTube video released by Solo New York, the company also mentions that using the recycled material reduces energy use by 50%, water use by 20%, and air pollution by 60%, making the entire process more sustainable.
Re:vive Mini BackPack
The re:vive Mini Backpack has a front zippered pocket with webbing carry handle, main zippered compartment with rain guard, and soft webbing adjustable shoulder straps.
- 100% recycled exterior main fabric
- Black camo lining with contrast grey binding
- Webbing key fob
- Adjustable webbing shoulder straps
- Dimensions: 9.25" x 13" x 4"
- Plastic bottles used: 3
Re:store Tote
This over-the-shoulder bag is designed for day to day use. Durable construction complements the recycled material for a long-lasting, dependable life.
- 100% recycled exterior main fabric
- Trolley slip zip pocket on back
- Black camo lining with contrast grey binding
- Card pockets with webbing key fob
- 15.6" laptop sleeve
- Dimensions: 13.75" x 15" x 4"
- Plastic bottles used: 5
Re:move Duffel
Pack and go with this modern and lightweight duffel. Featuring 3 interior slip pockets, this bag offers dependable storage for up to 3 days on the road.
- 100% recycled exterior main fabric
- Trolley slip zip pocket on back
- Black camo lining with contrast grey binding
- Card pockets w/ webbing key fob
- Adjustable padded shoulder strap
- Dimensions: 20.5" x 11.5" x 5"
- Plastic bottles used: 8
