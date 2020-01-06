Solo New York makes bags for everyday life and for tech enthusiasts alike, and at CES 2020, they have announced their newest collection called the Re:cycled collection.

The collection consists of three different bags; the Re:move Duffel, Re:vive Mini Backpack, and the RE:store Tote. Solo New York says that each bag will use 3-8 plastic bottles (depending on the size of the bag) and that the first production run of these three new bags will prevent 90,000 plastic bottles from going to the landfill. Furthermore, in a YouTube video released by Solo New York, the company also mentions that using the recycled material reduces energy use by 50%, water use by 20%, and air pollution by 60%, making the entire process more sustainable.