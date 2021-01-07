What you need to know
- Some AirPods Max owners are experiencing condensation buildup in the earcup.
- Other users say that the issue is not unique to Apple's new over ear headphones.
As reported by MacRumors, some AirPods Max users are voicing concerns about condensation that is building up in the earcups of the new wireless over ear headphones.
One AirPods Max owner says that, after "prolonged usage" of the headphones, they would find condensation inside the ear cup underneath the ear cushions.
"So I've had my AirPods max for just under a week and have noticed that after prolonged usage there's a decent amount of condensation inside the ear cup."
It appears that the rate of condensation growth is different for all users.
The condensation seems to happen regardless of temperature, and most people have reported seeing it after several hours of use, but for some, it shows up within an hour or two. One user has claimed that the condensation has led to issues with Active Noise Cancellation, but this has not been echoed by other AirPods Max owners and no one else has reported problems caused by condensation.
One user responded to the comments saying that the AirPods Max aren't unique to this issue.
I get this on my Sony WH1000XM3. I've had them for a long time and it's no big deal. Have none of you owned over the head cans before? Your ears are gonna a sweat and there will be some condensation. I think it's pretty common for this type of headphones.
Some users were worried enough about the issue that they have returned the headphones, whereas others have purchased AppleCare+ to protect them in case it was to cause any damage. Unlike AirPods Pro, AirPods Max are not water-resistant so owners are worried about condensation getting to the electronics underneath the earcup.
