As reported by MacRumors, some AirPods Max users are voicing concerns about condensation that is building up in the earcups of the new wireless over ear headphones.

One AirPods Max owner says that, after "prolonged usage" of the headphones, they would find condensation inside the ear cup underneath the ear cushions.

"So I've had my AirPods max for just under a week and have noticed that after prolonged usage there's a decent amount of condensation inside the ear cup."

It appears that the rate of condensation growth is different for all users.