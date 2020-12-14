Some Apple Stores have limited stock of AirPods Max for launch day

It's now December 15 in Australia in New Zealand which means that it is AirPods Max launch day! Reported by MacRumors, some customers in each country have begun to receive their AirPods Max as shipments begin to get to customer's doorsteps.

While ship times are still sitting generally around 12-14 weeks for the new over-ear headphones, it appears that some Apple Stores in Australia have also received limited stock of AirPods Max as well.