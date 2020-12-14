Some Apple Stores have limited stock of AirPods Max for launch day

What you need to know
- Customers in Australia and New Zealand have begun to receive their AirPods Max.
- Some Apple Stores in Australia are also showing as having limited stock.
It's now December 15 in Australia in New Zealand which means that it is AirPods Max launch day! Reported by MacRumors, some customers in each country have begun to receive their AirPods Max as shipments begin to get to customer's doorsteps.
While ship times are still sitting generally around 12-14 weeks for the new over-ear headphones, it appears that some Apple Stores in Australia have also received limited stock of AirPods Max as well.
There are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, but Apple Stores in Australia have appeared to have a limited amount of AirPods Max stock available for in-store pickup. Based on a spot check, most locations in Australia appear to have the less popular silver and space gray models available in store.
If some Apple Stores are showing stock in Australia, it can be reasoned that select Apple Stores globally may have some stock on launch day as well. This will be great news for those who missed out on getting their order in before the ship times slipped to what they are now.
Apple did not allow customers to select store pickup when AirPods Max originally went on sale last week, but check again when it is launch day in your area to see if your local Apple Store has any stock available. It will certainly be limited, and expect for only Space Gray and Silver to be in stock as the other colors have been quick to sell out.
