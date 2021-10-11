As we get closer to Apple Watch Series 7 going on sale on Friday, October 15, some people who got their pre-orders in nice and early last week are already seeing their watches ship.

We saw some orders prepare for shipment over the weekend, but some are already en-route — although it's extremely unlikely that any Apple Watch Series 7 will actually be delivered before launch day.

Apple isn’t doing the “let’s pretend this hasn’t shipped yet even though you’ll get it in 2 days” thing with Apple Watch orders, apparently. pic.twitter.com/VQ0vY8NMcq — Matt Birchler (@mattbirchler) October 11, 2021

Apple Watch shipped pic.twitter.com/9stPTFhJ6P — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 11, 2021

Somewhat predictably, mine hasn't shipped yet — but I'm not worried. Apple tends to only mark items as shipped when we get closer to the release date — even if the parcels themselves have been on their way for some time. That's absolutely the case with iPhones in particular, with some orders not marked as shipped until the day before they arrive on doorsteps.

I think we can all agree that mine will be the last Apple Watch to be put onto a truck, right? pic.twitter.com/XdWJ51uMKA — Oliver Haslam (@OliverJHaslam) October 11, 2021

While expectations were perhaps not met when Apple Watch Series 7 was announced due to incorrect leaks, this is still set to be the best Apple Watch that Apple has ever sold. With new 41mm and 45mm cases and a tweaked display, the differences between the new watch and the outgoing Apple Watch Series 6 might not be huge, but they're definitely there.

One key improvement is faster charging, something that will be of huge benefit to people who use their watch for sleep tracking.