What you need to know
- Some Apple Watch Series 7 orders have already shipped.
- The new Apple Watch goes on sale on Friday, October 15.
As we get closer to Apple Watch Series 7 going on sale on Friday, October 15, some people who got their pre-orders in nice and early last week are already seeing their watches ship.
We saw some orders prepare for shipment over the weekend, but some are already en-route — although it's extremely unlikely that any Apple Watch Series 7 will actually be delivered before launch day.
Somewhat predictably, mine hasn't shipped yet — but I'm not worried. Apple tends to only mark items as shipped when we get closer to the release date — even if the parcels themselves have been on their way for some time. That's absolutely the case with iPhones in particular, with some orders not marked as shipped until the day before they arrive on doorsteps.
While expectations were perhaps not met when Apple Watch Series 7 was announced due to incorrect leaks, this is still set to be the best Apple Watch that Apple has ever sold. With new 41mm and 45mm cases and a tweaked display, the differences between the new watch and the outgoing Apple Watch Series 6 might not be huge, but they're definitely there.
One key improvement is faster charging, something that will be of huge benefit to people who use their watch for sleep tracking.
