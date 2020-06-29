After announcing the Developer Transition Kit (DTK) during last Monday's WWDC opening keynote, Apple hasn't wasted any time in getting the machines into the hands of developers. Some have already begun to arrive with developers taking to Twitter to share the news.

The machines are designed to give developers the opportunity to get their apps ready for when the Mac and macOS make the switch to Apple silicon – a transition that is set to begin before the end of 2020. Inside a Mac mini chassis is a Mac based around the iPad Pro's A12Z chip which is also the one used in the ARM-based Macs that Apple used during its demonstrations.

Unfortunately, we aren't likely to learn too much about the DTK beyond these images, however. Apple's policy prohibits developers from running any kind of benchmarks on these things, so we're going to have to wait a little while before we find out just how good those chips really are when they're given fans and unlimited power to play with.