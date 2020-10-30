Some people who ordered the iPhone 12 MagSafe Leather Wallet are beginning to see their orders ship ahead of schedule. They weren't expected to be ready until the first week in November at the very earliest.

Apple made the wallets available for order on October 19 but delivery times immediately slipped to November.

Alongside online orders shipping early, it seems that stocks are also working their way to Apple Stores, too. While stores with stock in the United States seem few and far between it's a different story in the UK. Most stores are offering collections tomorrow while some have availability right now, ready for immediate pickup.