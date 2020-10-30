What you need to know
- Some MagSafe Leather Wallet orders are shipping.
- Shipments weren't expected until the first week in November at the earliest.
- Some stores also have them in-store as well.
Some people who ordered the iPhone 12 MagSafe Leather Wallet are beginning to see their orders ship ahead of schedule. They weren't expected to be ready until the first week in November at the very earliest.
Apple made the wallets available for order on October 19 but delivery times immediately slipped to November.
Alongside online orders shipping early, it seems that stocks are also working their way to Apple Stores, too. While stores with stock in the United States seem few and far between it's a different story in the UK. Most stores are offering collections tomorrow while some have availability right now, ready for immediate pickup.
The MagSafe Leather Wallet is Apple's way of showing off what the magnetic technology is capable of. Houseing two or three cards, the leather wallet is joined by a raft of cases that also boast magnets.
Do you have a MagSafe Leather Wallet order in the works and if you do, how's it looking? Hopefully it'll be winging its way to the back of your iPhone sooner rather than later!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
