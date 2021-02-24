Someone at Apple is editing ZZ Top's Wikipedia articles

Someone at Apple is so confident that ZZ Top isn't 'Southern Rock' that they changed the band's genre on Wikipedia.

Spotted by valleyedits on Twitter, which describes itself as an account that tracks "anonymous Wikipedia edits from Google, Facebook, Apple, Twitter, and Wikimedia Foundation IP addresses," it appears that someone from Apple made an anonymous edit to the Best of ZZ Top article.

The Best of ZZ Top Wikipedia article edited anonymously from Apple https://t.co/bwNfB5UiS0 — valleyedits (@valleyedits) February 24, 2021

If you look at the history of changes made to the article, you can see an edit made on February 23 that removes 'Southern Rock' from the list of genres that ZZ Top transcends. Whoever made the edit apparently still believes that the band does fall into the boogie rock, hard rock, blues rock, and Texas blues genres.