What you need to know
- The Solo5G is a USB-C to Ethernet adapter.
- But it's capable of speeds up to 400% that of gigabit Ethernet.
- You'll need a compatible switch, though.
Sonnet has announced the Solo5G Ethernet adapter and it's designed to add Ethernet capabilities to notebooks that only have USB-C ports. So, all of Apple's portables, then.
What makes this Ethernet adapter different to most, as spotted by Apple Insider, is its use of NBASE-T, a standard that sits somewhere between gigabit Ethernet and 10-gigabit Ethernet. In reality it can offer speeds of between 250% and 400% of a standard gigabit connection, but you'll need to have a multigigabit or 10-gigabit switch for that to work.
Featuring NBASE-T technology (also known as multi-Gigabit Ethernet) the Solo5G adapter supports 5 Gb/s and 2.5 Gb/s link speeds (5GBASE-T and 2.5 GBASE-T, respectively) over common Cat 5e cabling when used with a compatible multi-Gigabit Ethernet switch or 10 Gigabit Ethernet switch with NBASE-T support. Models from Buffalo, Cisco, Netgear, QNAP, TRENDnet and others are available now.
In the box you'll find the adapter as well as a 0.5m USB-C to USB-C cable. There's a USB-C to USB-A cable for those using computers without the latest connections, too.
None of this fancy tech comes cheap, though. You can order Sonnet's Solo5G directly from the company's website now for a cool $79.99. If you want the fastest of the fast though, this is the adapter to get.
