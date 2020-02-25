Sonnet has announced the Solo5G Ethernet adapter and it's designed to add Ethernet capabilities to notebooks that only have USB-C ports. So, all of Apple's portables, then.

What makes this Ethernet adapter different to most, as spotted by Apple Insider, is its use of NBASE-T, a standard that sits somewhere between gigabit Ethernet and 10-gigabit Ethernet. In reality it can offer speeds of between 250% and 400% of a standard gigabit connection, but you'll need to have a multigigabit or 10-gigabit switch for that to work.

Featuring NBASE-T technology (also known as multi-Gigabit Ethernet) the Solo5G adapter supports 5 Gb/s and 2.5 Gb/s link speeds (5GBASE-T and 2.5 GBASE-T, respectively) over common Cat 5e cabling when used with a compatible multi-Gigabit Ethernet switch or 10 Gigabit Ethernet switch with NBASE-T support. Models from Buffalo, Cisco, Netgear, QNAP, TRENDnet and others are available now.

In the box you'll find the adapter as well as a 0.5m USB-C to USB-C cable. There's a USB-C to USB-A cable for those using computers without the latest connections, too.

None of this fancy tech comes cheap, though. You can order Sonnet's Solo5G directly from the company's website now for a cool $79.99. If you want the fastest of the fast though, this is the adapter to get.