Sonnet has announced not just one, but two new eGPUs that include support for Apple's impressive Pro Display XDR. The snappily-named eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5500 XT and eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5700 will both drive the display at its full 6K resolution, allowing users to work "without compromise."

Both of the new releases are available right now with pricing starting at $599.

Sonnet Technologies today announced the launch of the eGPU Breakaway™ Puck Radeon® RX 5500 XT and eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5700, the newest members of the company's popular family of portable all-in-one Thunderbolt™ 3 external graphics processing (eGPU) systems. Replacing the now discontinued eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 560 and Radeon RX 570 eGPUs, the new models retain the same form factor but in many cases deliver more than 300% performance improvement over the previous-generation models. The new models now include two USB ports for connecting peripheral devices and a second Thunderbolt port for fully supporting a Thunderbolt/USB-C® display, including the 6K Apple® Pro Display XDR.

The use of an eGPU allows Mac users to take a relatively low-specced machine and increase its graphics capabilities. While Mac Pro machines can have their GPUs swapped out, that isn't the case with the rest of the Mac lineup and that's where eGPUs come in so handy. It's worth noting that Sonnet says that the new products only support Intel-based Macs, however.