Sony has announced that its CES 2020 TV lineup is now available for purchase at select retailers. The latest TV models feature staples such as 4K resolution, and HDR, as well as offering support for Apple's HomeKit and AirPlay 2.

The 2020 TV lineup will be powered by Sony's industry-leading processors, delivering incredibly clear, detailed and lifelike pictures. With all of Sony's new televisions, customers will see exactly what the creator intended with the advanced color and gradation of TRILUMINOS™ Display. These TVs also offer Google Assistant to help quickly access entertainment, control smart devices, get answers on screen and more using your voice.

In total, Sony has 19 new televisions that come in a range of sizes, from 43 inches, all the way up to 85 inches. The majority of TVs utilize LED technology, while 2 of the company's BRAVIA line include OLED panels that offer greater contrast and colors. Sony's ZH8 line includes 2 models that support 8K resolution, and can upscale both 4K and full HD content.

All of the latest models support all of the major smart home platforms, Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit. Apple's HomeKit allows TVs to integrate with automations, and scenes, plus additional controls such as toggling power, inputs, and volume through the Home app or via Siri.

In addition to HomeKit, the lineup works with AirPlay 2, enabling multi-room audio that stays in sync with other speakers in the home, including those from other manufacturers. Most of Sony's latest TVs are available to order today with prices starting at $599 for the smallest screen size. Here's the complete list of TV's that can be ordered from retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon now:

X800H 4K HDR LED TVs

X950H 4K HDR LED TVs