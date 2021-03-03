Soro For Sonos BannerSource: Laszlo Gergely

What you need to know

  • Soros is a new app that adds support for Siri and Shortcuts to your Sonos speakers.
  • There are 24 new actions to use when controlling your smart speakers.

Sonos users have long looked at HomePods and wished for similar functionality and now they can enjoy exactly that thanks to a new app. Soros, available in the App Store now, adds 24 different conversational shortcuts that allow users to do anything from mute their music to set a particular TV input and much more.

Users can set the new actions up via Shortcuts and then use Siri as well, making everything work as if all of your legacy Sonos speakers supported this stuff from day one.

Soro extends Siri and the Shortcuts app with 24 new actions to control your Sonos speakers.

Create quick actions and workflows to control your speakers with the Shortcuts app using widgets, Siri voice commands or automation.

Of the 24 different actions you can look forward to the following:

  • Group/Ungroup
  • Set Volume
  • Play/Pause/Stop
  • Mute/Unmute
  • Load music from your 'My Sonos' to your speaker or your speakers list
  • Load URL
  • Set a Sleep Timer
  • Set Line-In input
  • Set TV input
  • Change Repeat/Shuffle
  • Adjust Equalizer Settings (Treble/Bass/Loudness/Trueplay)
  • Turn Speech Enhancement On/Off
  • Turn Night Mode On/Off
  • Adjust subwoofer and surround sound settings

You can get your hands on Soros right now. It's priced at a one-time fee of $5.99 and is available in the App Store.

