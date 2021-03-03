Sonos users have long looked at HomePods and wished for similar functionality and now they can enjoy exactly that thanks to a new app. Soros, available in the App Store now, adds 24 different conversational shortcuts that allow users to do anything from mute their music to set a particular TV input and much more.

Users can set the new actions up via Shortcuts and then use Siri as well, making everything work as if all of your legacy Sonos speakers supported this stuff from day one.