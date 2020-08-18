Sonarworks has today announced that its SoundID technology now supports Apple's AirPods Pro and Beats Powerbeats Pro for the first time. The additions are joined by several other headphones, with more users than ever now able to enjoy the audio customization used by "Grammy Award winning music creators in more than 45,000 professional recording studios" around the world.

By including a raft of new headphones, SoundID now offers personalized via a huge 406 different types of headphones, with the software making sure everything sounds just right depending on the headphones used and the person who is listening to them.