'South of the Circle,' a narrative adventure, coming soon to Apple Arcade

What you need to know
- "South of the Circle" is coming soon to Apple Arcade.
- The game follows Peter, who is marooned in Antarctica during the Cold War.
- It comes from State of Play Games, the minds behind "Lumino City."
Apple has announced that it is bringing a new narrative adventure game to Apple Arcade. Yesterday, the Apple Arcade Twitter account announced that it will be adding "South of the Circle" to its growing catalog of games.
As the game description tells, "South of the Circle" follows the story of Peter, a Cambridge academic who finds himself marooned in Antarctica in the 1960s. The game is a love story that focuses on "memory, survival, and the consequences of not dealing with the past."
Cambridge academic Peter stumbles from the wreckage in search of help, fighting the cold. As his attempts to escape the ice grow more desperate, the lines between his past and present begin to blur. A love story between colleagues Peter and Clara, set against the backdrop of the Cold War, South of the Circle is a narrative adventure game about memory, survival, and the consequences of not dealing with the past.
The title comes from State of Play Games, the minds behind other titles such as "KAMI," "Lumino City," "INKS.," and "Lume." "South of the Circle" will be available to play on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.
- Compelling and immersive narrative with a unique sense of time and place
- Fully motion captured performances to achieve emotional realism, from a cast including Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (Belgravia), Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), and Michael Fox (Downton Abbey)
- Nuanced emotional choices with a unique symbol-based mechanic
- Rich, authentic environments
- Deeply researched 1960s setting
- Exploration, discovery, and environmental storytelling woven through the narrative
- From State of Play Games, developers of BAFTA winning Lumino City, BAFTA nominated KAMI 2 and Apple Design Award Winner INKS
Apple Arcade subscribers can sign up to be notified when "South of the Circle" launches on the service now. Check out a teaser trailer for the game below:
