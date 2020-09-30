'South of the Circle,' a narrative adventure, coming soon to Apple Arcade

Apple has announced that it is bringing a new narrative adventure game to Apple Arcade. Yesterday, the Apple Arcade Twitter account announced that it will be adding "South of the Circle" to its growing catalog of games.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: South of the Circle.



You are marooned in Antartica in 1959 during a Cold War standoff looking for rescue when the past begins to blend with the present.



⏰ Get a reminder when it's available: https://t.co/BMXTM89L4T pic.twitter.com/wURwFrjDkj — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) September 29, 2020

Cambridge academic Peter stumbles from the wreckage in search of help, fighting the cold. As his attempts to escape the ice grow more desperate, the lines between his past and present begin to blur. A love story between colleagues Peter and Clara, set against the backdrop of the Cold War, South of the Circle is a narrative adventure game about memory, survival, and the consequences of not dealing with the past.

The title comes from State of Play Games, the minds behind other titles such as "KAMI," "Lumino City," "INKS.," and "Lume." "South of the Circle" will be available to play on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

Compelling and immersive narrative with a unique sense of time and place

Fully motion captured performances to achieve emotional realism, from a cast including Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (Belgravia), Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), and Michael Fox (Downton Abbey)

Nuanced emotional choices with a unique symbol-based mechanic

Rich, authentic environments

Deeply researched 1960s setting

Exploration, discovery, and environmental storytelling woven through the narrative

From State of Play Games, developers of BAFTA winning Lumino City, BAFTA nominated KAMI 2 and Apple Design Award Winner INKS

Apple Arcade subscribers can sign up to be notified when "South of the Circle" launches on the service now. Check out a teaser trailer for the game below: