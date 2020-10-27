Apple Arcade has a big new release coming this Friday, October 30. The game, from the BAFTA-winning people at State of Play, has some of the entertainment industry's biggest names involved as voice and face actors. Throw in the premise of an adventure game set in the Cold War and this could be one to watch out for.

The star-studded cast includes naes like Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (Belgravia), Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), and Michael Fox (Downton Abbey). Apple says that their faces and voice work were recorded simultaneously to try and make gamers' experience as cinematic as possible – enough to already pique my interest.