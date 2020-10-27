What you need to know
- South of the Circle is a new exclusive game coming to Apple Arcade this week.
- The narrative adventure game features some big names as voice and face actors.
- It's set in the 1960s during the Cold War.
Apple Arcade has a big new release coming this Friday, October 30. The game, from the BAFTA-winning people at State of Play, has some of the entertainment industry's biggest names involved as voice and face actors. Throw in the premise of an adventure game set in the Cold War and this could be one to watch out for.
The star-studded cast includes naes like Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (Belgravia), Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), and Michael Fox (Downton Abbey). Apple says that their faces and voice work were recorded simultaneously to try and make gamers' experience as cinematic as possible – enough to already pique my interest.
Here's how Apple describes South of the Circle:
South of the Circle is a narrative adventure set in the 1960s during the Cold War and follows the game's protaganist, Peter, a Cambridge academic who finds himself marooned on Antartica after a plane crash. Fighting for survival, Peter's past begins to intrude and blend with the present. As both strands build to a tense conclusion, Peter must face the troubling truth of a decision he made in the past. Only now does he realize it has trapped him here, physically and mentally. State of Play's lovingly crafted South of the Circle is founded upon years of research that brings a unique level of depth to the game including a team visit to Antarctica to gather research material, create sketches, take photographs, and hand-make prints - with a striking art style inspired by mid-century screen printing.
The game will hit the App Store this coming Friday so now is probably a good time to grab yourself a subscription if you don't already have one. It'll set you back $4.99 per month unless you're eligible for a free trial.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
