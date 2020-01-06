Apple outperformed all other market-leading tech shares in 2019, rising 86 percent, as its new products, such as the Apple Watch 4 series, drew better-than-expected market response.

According to the data compiled by the Korea Securities Depository (KSD), South Korean investors net bought US$59.3 million worth of Apple stocks, the largest tally among all foreign companies during the October-December period of 2019.

In December alone, Korean investors scooped up a net buying of Apple stocks worth $30.6 million, the data showed.

Local investors' Apple stock holdings also swelled to $236 million as of Jan. 3, up from $134 million a year ago.