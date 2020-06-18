What you need to know
- South Korea's Fair Trade Commission will allow Apple to make plans to correct its business practices.
- Apple has been accused of anti-competitive behavior in the country.
- Apple's measures must be approved by the FTC if they are to satisfy the regulator.
South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has announced that it will allow Apple to set out measures that will help it deal with the anti-competitive practices it is being accused of in the country. If the measures are approved, Apple will no longer face the repercussions of potentially having violated competition laws.
The accusations appear to stem from Apple's stance that carrier partners much pay for local advertising and all warranty service for iPhones. Now, Apple is thought to be reconsidering that according to a Korea Herald report.
As part of corrective measures, Apple Korea has proposed holding consultations with South Korean mobile phone carriers to reduce their burden and share the cost related to advertisements.
Apple Korea is accused of having required SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. to pay the cost of television advertisements and warranty service for its iPhones.
Apple is also putting its hand in its pocket to create a new fund that is designed to financially assist all parties, including those buying Apple's iPhones in South Korea.
Predictably, despite its plans Apple believes that it has done no wrong and said as much in a statement.
"We don't believe we have done anything wrong but are happy to put this process behind us so we can focus on doing even more for our customers and communities," Apple Korea said in a statement. (Yonhap)
