After launching with over one hundred titles, Apple Arcade continues to grow its library with a release of a new game almost weekly. This week brings another new title to the service - a 'space survival soiree' called No Way Home from SMG Studio.

The game strands players in an unknown galaxy with only your spaceship and robot at your disposal. In your journey across space you will come across other alien species - some friendly, some not - and must navigate your way through it all to find your way back home.

Stranded in a strange galaxy, you must fight for survival using only your wits, your ship, and your party planning robot companion. Explore the universe, befriend bizarre aliens, and blast through hordes of monsters as you endeavor to find a way home.

The game features hand-drawn artwork, an ever-changing game experience, and full controller and touch screen support. SMG Studio says that the game is set in an expanding universe and that players can expect to receive new content, stories, and features over time.

SMG Studio has brought over popular games to the App Store such as Death Squared, Thumb Drift and One More Line. No Way Home is the studio's first title to be released exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade is Apple's newly launched gaming subscription. Players can enjoy over one hundred titles across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV for just $4.99 per month for the whole family (if using Family Sharing).

