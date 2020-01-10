What you need to know Apple has added a new title to its Apple Arcade library.

'No Way Home' puts players in deep space with only a ship and a robot to help.

Players must fight their way through monsters to get back home.

After launching with over one hundred titles, Apple Arcade continues to grow its library with a release of a new game almost weekly. This week brings another new title to the service - a 'space survival soiree' called No Way Home from SMG Studio. The game strands players in an unknown galaxy with only your spaceship and robot at your disposal. In your journey across space you will come across other alien species - some friendly, some not - and must navigate your way through it all to find your way back home.

Stranded in a strange galaxy, you must fight for survival using only your wits, your ship, and your party planning robot companion. Explore the universe, befriend bizarre aliens, and blast through hordes of monsters as you endeavor to find a way home.