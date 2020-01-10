What you need to know
- Apple has added a new title to its Apple Arcade library.
- 'No Way Home' puts players in deep space with only a ship and a robot to help.
- Players must fight their way through monsters to get back home.
After launching with over one hundred titles, Apple Arcade continues to grow its library with a release of a new game almost weekly. This week brings another new title to the service - a 'space survival soiree' called No Way Home from SMG Studio.
The game strands players in an unknown galaxy with only your spaceship and robot at your disposal. In your journey across space you will come across other alien species - some friendly, some not - and must navigate your way through it all to find your way back home.
Stranded in a strange galaxy, you must fight for survival using only your wits, your ship, and your party planning robot companion. Explore the universe, befriend bizarre aliens, and blast through hordes of monsters as you endeavor to find a way home.
The game features hand-drawn artwork, an ever-changing game experience, and full controller and touch screen support. SMG Studio says that the game is set in an expanding universe and that players can expect to receive new content, stories, and features over time.
SMG Studio has brought over popular games to the App Store such as Death Squared, Thumb Drift and One More Line. No Way Home is the studio's first title to be released exclusively on Apple Arcade.
Apple Arcade is Apple's newly launched gaming subscription. Players can enjoy over one hundred titles across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV for just $4.99 per month for the whole family (if using Family Sharing).
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The latest Mozilla Firefox update is really, really important
Mozilla Firefox has released a security update so important, even the Department of Homeland Security says you should download it.
Smartwatches and fitness trackers are now worn by 1 in every 5 Americans
A new study has found that 21% of Americans wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker.
Apple Trade In values drastically reduced overnight
Apple has dramatically reduced Trade-In prices for nearly all of its most popular products overnight.
Fantasy RPG 'Guildings' debuts on Apple Arcade along with six other titles
Here's our complete list of all the games available on Apple Arcade and what's confirmed to be coming in the future.