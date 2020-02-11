Popular email app Spark has received updates to its iPhone, iPad, and Mac versions today. They're all available to download from their respective App Stores now.

Starting with the Mac version of Spark, users can now enable avatars if that's something they're into. This is a feature that was added to iPhone and iPad during the fall, but now it's available to everyone.

All versions of Spark also now have a feature called Send Again. It does exactly what you'd imagine and allows users to send existing emails to new recipients without having to do the old copy and paste dance. It's a feature that not everyone will use, but if you do, you're probably going to enjoy it very much.

Also coming to all versions of Spark is the ability to hide accounts from the unified inbox. Why? This is what the team at Spark has to say.

Let's say you have 3 different accounts: Your work email, your personal one, and a shared account managed by someone from your team. You're actively using the first two accounts while checking the third one only occasionally. Now, you can hide it from the unified inbox while still having access to it from the sidebar. This is a great way to declutter your inbox and make sure you see only the most relevant emails.

Makes sense, right?

You can download Spark for free from the App Store and Mac App Store now.

