We might not have to wait much longer to get Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio support on the HomePod and HomePod mini.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple has added support for both audio features in the new HomePod 15.1 beta.

One day after releasing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, Apple again started its beta cycle with the point one update to all of these operating systems. HomePod, of course, was also updated with HomePod Software Version 15.1 beta 1, and it's finally bringing back Lossless and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support.

The feature has been mysteriously missing from a public release of the HomePod software for months. When Apple announced support for Spatial Audio with Dobly Atmos and Lossless Audio, many wondered if it would come to the HomePod.

When it launched with iOS 14.6, Apple said it would come to its smart speaker in a future software update. The features would pop up in certain beta releases and then disappear from the next one. It was a back and forth that eventually left users shrugging their shoulders and giving up on guessing when the feature would come to the public.

Thankfully, that wait seems to soon be over. With the HomePod 15.1 beta 1 software update, both the Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio feature are present, so both will hopefully be in the public release when Apple rolls it out later this fall.

Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio are Apple's new audio features that launched on Apple Music back in the summer. Spatial Audio is also supported across a number of video services like Apple TV+ and Netflix.