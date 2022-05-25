A special edition of the popular Beats Studio Buds, in collaboration with clothing brand Daily Paper, will go on sale tomorrow. The earbuds will be functionally identical to those already available to buy but will feature the Daily Paper branding throughout.

Beats Studio Buds already come in multiple colors but these new versions have that familiar Daily Paper look. Inside, there's still no Apple silicon for instant device pairing and switching, nor any inductive charging. However, they do feature active noise cancellation technology which means they'll sound great no matter where you are.

Daily Paper says that the new buds are in line with the SS22 collection, matching other parts of the lineup for those who like to coordinate these things.

Daily Paper and Beats by Dre launch their first collaboration together with special-edition Beats Studio Buds. The inspiration for the hip-hop inspired buds is in line with the Daily Paper SS22 collection, which is heavily influenced by New York City's 80s and 90s hip hop and graffiti scene.

Those looking to get their hands and ears on a pair of these new-look earbuds can order from 12pm CET tomorrow, May 26. Pricing sits at $149.95. Those who happen to be in London can also visit the Daily Paper store for a special event, too. That'll kick off at 18:00 local time, but maybe get there a little early to be sure you can get in.