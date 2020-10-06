The game, at its core, is simple. You have a time limit and have to type out as many words as you can, correctly, before that limit expires. That's it. That's the game.

Ken Kocienda is probably best known as the former Apple engineer who wrote a book all about Apple . But now he's also a game developer, with Up Spell available in the App Store as of today.

But that's the beauty of it. Kocienda says the game's lexicon isn't too fussy. It includes " proper names, contractions, acronyms, tech terms, texting slang, the names of Santa's reindeer," for example. This ain't Scrabble!

Even better, the game is priced at just $1.99 and even better-er is the fact that a portion of the proceeds will be going to charity. I'll be using that as a way to make myself feel better for being less brainy than I thought I was!

Every time one of you nice people buys Up Spell, 25¢ of the proceeds goes to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. They help vulnerable people get the food they need. Check them out. Give them your support.

Great stuff. Run, don't walk, to the App Store and pick up your new addiction – Up Spell.