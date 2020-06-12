Otterbox is a name you're probably familiar with in terms of chunky iPhone cases that take a beating and still look good. But the company does more than that – with its new line in AirPods and AirPods Pro cases a case in point. Now the company has launched the Ispra Series cases and they certainly add some color to proceedings.

Priced at $29.95 direct from Otterbox, the Ispra Series do two things in one. First, they protect your earbuds from falls thanks to their 360-degree drop protection. If you're someone who is prone to dropping their expensive gadgets, this kind of case is for you.