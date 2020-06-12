What you need to know
- AirPods and AirPods Pro come in any color you want. So long as it's white.
- You can mix things up by adding a case while protecting your earbuds at the same time.
- Otterbox has some new cases that do exactly that.
Otterbox is a name you're probably familiar with in terms of chunky iPhone cases that take a beating and still look good. But the company does more than that – with its new line in AirPods and AirPods Pro cases a case in point. Now the company has launched the Ispra Series cases and they certainly add some color to proceedings.
Priced at $29.95 direct from Otterbox, the Ispra Series do two things in one. First, they protect your earbuds from falls thanks to their 360-degree drop protection. If you're someone who is prone to dropping their expensive gadgets, this kind of case is for you.
But the Ispra Series might be for you even if you don't drop things, too. Coming in sparkly colors like Infinity Pink and the gorgeous Spacesuit Blue, these cases definitely stand out from a crowd. Families with more than one pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro know how easy it is to pick the wrong pair up – but not with one of these installed!
You can order your choice of color now, with a Moon Crystal Grey available for those who don't want to lose that timeless white aesthetic.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
