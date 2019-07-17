What you need to know
- Spotify is finally adding support for Split View and Slide Over for its iPad app.
- It has held off on adding the feature for years, but now that it's relenting, it is most welcomed for iPad users.
- The update is part of version 8.5.14.816.
After years of holding out and playing coy on the issue, Spotify is finally adding Split View and Slide Over modes to its iPad app. These features have been around for years on the iPad, yet Spotify held off on adding it for some reason or another, but now that it is here, it is most welcomed.
The feature was first spotted by a Reddit user and then Spotify confirmed the new features in a statement to The Verge.
We can confirm Split View for Spotify is now available to all iPad users. Our goal is to continuously improve the Spotify experience across platforms.
iPad users will now be able to use Spotify in the side-by-side Split View or dragging it in through the Slide Over mode. It'll make listening to music on Spotify through the iPad infinitely easier.
The Spotify comes with version 8.5.14.816. You can update the app through the App Store.
