Soundtrap today announced it is revamping its free tier to include unlimited storage for all those music or podcast creators out there. The Spotify-owned company is a software tool that lets users edit their recordings in a collaborative setting.

Previously, the free tier for the service only offered five saved projects. More so, it capped out other tools such as music loops (750) and software instruments. Now users on the free tier will get unlimited storage, 2,210 loops, and 210 software instruments.

Here's what Per Emanuelsson, managing director of Soundtrap at Spotify, had to say on the news: