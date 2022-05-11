The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and it's all about saving on...spring things?

In an email to Apple Pay customers, the company announced that its latest promotion is spring-themed. Apple is offering exclusive offers at Billabong, Fila, Lorna Jane, PacSun, Quiksilver, Roxy, RCVA, and Vineyard Vines when you shop with Apple Pay between today and Wednesday, May 25. The offers are good when you shop on each company's website or through their app (if they have one).

Use Apple Pay and get exclusive online offers on activewear, swimwear, sneakers, and more. Now through May 25.

Below are both offers in more detail: