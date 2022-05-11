What you need to know
- Apple is out with its latest Apple Pay promotion.
- The new promotion offers savings PacSun, Fila, and more
- The promotion is good until Wednesday, May 25.
The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and it's all about saving on...spring things?
In an email to Apple Pay customers, the company announced that its latest promotion is spring-themed. Apple is offering exclusive offers at Billabong, Fila, Lorna Jane, PacSun, Quiksilver, Roxy, RCVA, and Vineyard Vines when you shop with Apple Pay between today and Wednesday, May 25. The offers are good when you shop on each company's website or through their app (if they have one).
Use Apple Pay and get exclusive online offers on activewear, swimwear, sneakers, and more. Now through May 25.
Below are both offers in more detail:
- Billabong: 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY
- Fila: 25% off everything on fila.com
- Lorna Jane: 25% off full-priced women's activewear with promo code APPLEPAY
- PacSun: Extra 10% off select styles with promo code APPLEPAY
- Quiksilver: 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY
- Roxy: 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY
- RCVA: 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY
- Vineyard Vines: $25 off purchases of $150 or more
All of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Some of them also require that you enter a specific promo code at checkout, so make sure you remember the requirements in order to get the deal you're looking for.
In addition to the company's providing offers to customers, Apple also announced that H&M, Wendy's, and Uniqlo are all now accepting Apple Pay.
All of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Wednesday, May 25.
