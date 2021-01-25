Those looking to score a great Apple Watch deal might be best served by going for a previous-generation model. If you can snag a refurbished Apple Watch, you can often get an even better deal. Today only, Woot has refurb stainless steel Series 4 models on sale for just $234.99 giving you the chance to save big.

Brand new, you'd still pay as much as $749 for these 44mm devices. Even refurbished you'd pay at least $100 more for anything in good condition. The Woot models on sale today are offered 'Grade A refurbished' meaning they will work like new and bear only minimal cosmetic imperfections. A 90-day warranty is also included.

Time to save Apple Watch Series 4 Apple is officially no longer selling this series, so refurb options are now your best bet to save on it. The 44mm cellular options at Woot are going for just $235 refurbished, over $500 off their brand new cost. $234.99 $749.00 $514 off See at Woot

While Series 4 of the Apple Watch has since been surpassed by the Series 5 and Series 6, it's still one of the world's best smartwatches. In our review from September 2018, we rated it with five out of five stars and remarked that while it may not be able to replace having your phone around just yet, it's practically an essential accessory for any iPhone user looking to stay connected at a glance.

Apple Watch Series 4 brought the edge-to-edge screen to the wrist-worn wearable for the first time, as well as boosts to speed and battery life. On top of that, it features advanced health features like a built-in EKG and fall detection plus a bunch of customizable watch faces. Being cellular-enabled, you can also use your Apple Watch to make calls and send an iMessage even when you're away from your phone.

One big difference between the Series 4 watch and the Series 5 watch is the latter's always-on display, though there's not a huge difference in specs otherwise. You can learn more about how they match up with this Series 4 vs. Series 5 guide.

Shipping is free at Woot if you log in with your Amazon Prime account. If you're not yet set up with Prime, you can start your 30-day free trial to save on shipping today and get in on all of the other benefits Amazon Prime has to offer.