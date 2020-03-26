What you need to know
- Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct mini earlier today.
- During the showcase, Nintendo announced that Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is now available on Nintendo Switch!
- Additionally, Star Wars Episode I: Racer is coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future.
During today's sudden Nintendo Direct mini, Nintendo revealed that Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy was launching on Nintendo Switch today! You can play offline or team up online for some old-school lightsaber duels. Additionally, Star Wars Episode I: Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch sometime soon.
The port of Star Wars Episode I: Racer was developed by Aspyr and is being published by Lucasfilm. It includes 25 different racers across eight different planets. There's even split-screen and LAN multiplayer so you can race against the AI opponents or your friends.
There's no exact release date at this time, but you shouldn't have to wait too long to start podracing.
