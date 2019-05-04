You've got your Bantha milk, you're wearing your Wampa slippers, and you're ready to settle in for a 12-hour movie marathon. If you're fully immersed in the Star Wars universe for Star Wars Day, don't forget to adorn your iPhone with a stylish representation of the galaxy far, far away. Here are my favorite Star Wars wallpapers to celebrate May the Fourth.
Dark Side?: Minimalist Kylo Ren
Graphic artist Squirtdude is known for his minimalist art style, which is represented perfectly with this rendering of Kylo Ren encircled by the forest of Starkiller Base. I love this look because the entire image is muted of color, except for the one, bright red saber extending from Ren's grip. It's both ominous and striking to look at.
Best droid ever: R2-D2
This adorable graphic from Pottery Barn of everyone's favorite droid looks really good on your iPhone screen. It's blocky blue and white flat design is fun and playful, just like R2's personality. Because it's heavy on the white, some of your Lock and Home screen text is going to be difficult to see, but it's so worth it.
Fine Fox: Crystal Foxes of Crait
My new favorite Star Wars creature is not the adorable Porg (though I do love them), but the ingenious Vulptices that inhabit the salty planet of Crait. If not for the curiosity and inquisitiveness of these crystal critters, the entire Resistance would have been trapped in the abandoned Rebel outpost.
Jedi represent: Star Wars Jedi Order Logo
Gone are the days when a person had to have a high midichlorian count in order to be considered worthy of being a Jedi. Family lines be damned! Anyone with a desire to reach out can feel the Force surround and bind them. If you're ready to start your training, you can proudly display your banner of honor on your Home screen.
Baby brother droid: BB-8
R2 may be everyone's favorite droid, but that doesn't mean there's no room in our hearts for the little ball that could. This geometric representation reminds us of BB-8's mechanical roots and also gives us a reimagining of Poe's best bud (besides Finn, of course).
Goin' Solo: Solo: A Star Wars Story
There's always going to be a place in my heart for the most infamous scoundrel with a heart of gold. No matter how many books I've read about Han and Chewie's adventures, I'm still excited to see what new stories are to come. If you're excited to find out what this scruffy looking nerf herder was up to before he joined the Rebellion, add this iconic image to your Home screen.
Honoring Peter Mayhew: Chewbacca
This year, the man that breathed life into Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew, passed away. There is no better way to honor the man behind the mask than to sport his alter ego on your Lock screen this Star Wars day. Artist Justin Maller's unique illustration will make you roar.
Polite Porg: Porg
There is no denying the adorableness of these odd little birdlike creatures. Even Chewy was won over by the Porgs. This wallpaper from the official Star Wars website looks good when you set your Lock screen as perspective. Just watch those little guys move around in the background and you'll stop eating meat, too.
Final chapter: Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
Matt Goldberg over at Collider made a series of wallpapers out of hi-res stills of the recently unveiled trailer for Episode IX. If you just want to represent your excitement for the last movie of the Skywalker saga, this is the perfect wallpaper to keep you going until December.
May the Force be with you ... always!
You don't have to wait until May 4 to celebrate Star Wars Day. Every day is a celebration of the Star Wars Universe around my house. One of my favorite wallpapers around is the geometric representation of BB-8. It's got the right amount of unique personal artistry combined with a simple, elegant theme. It's been on my iPhone's Lock screen for more than a year.
This year, however, I'm opening up some room in my heart for the Porgs. I was resistant to their charms at first, but they're too darn cute to hate.
Fintie Star Wars Phone Kickstands ($14 at Amazon)
Prop up your iPhone to watch your favorite Star Wars movies in style with one of these adorable kickstands. The package includes all three; BB-8, Darth Vader, and a Stormtrooper.
Frozen in Carbonite iPhone case ($9 at Amazon)
Relive the most terrifying moment in the Star Wars trilogy (up to that point) with a rendering of Han frozen in carbonite printed on the back of your iPhone.
Ewok Popsocket ($17 at Amazon)
Wicket is the world's most beloved Ewok and you can have a picture of him right on the back of your iPhone with a handy-dandy Popsocket. Let Wicket be your anchor, your sidekick, and your fidgeter.
