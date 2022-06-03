What you need to know
- StarTech has announced a new USB-C charging brick that's rated for 60W.
- The charger comes with a detachable 6ft USB-C cable in the box.
- The new charger features foldable pins for portability.
StarTech has announced a new USB-C charger that's rated for 60W and comes with a detachable 6ft USB-C cable in the box. Priced at $65.99, the new charger is suitable for charging various Apple devices as well as other USB-C hardware.
The new charger costs a little more than Apple's $59 67W charger but has the added bonus of that long USB-C cable in the box. It's also available now, while Apple's offering will take up to four weeks to arrive — so bad is Apple's current supply problem.
As for the StarTech part, it's good for charging the 13-inch MacBook Pro as well as the latest iPad Pro and other Apple tablets. You can of course use it to charge the biggest and best iPhone around, but even the iPhone 13 Pro Max won't make proper use of that 60W charging capacity.
This USB-C wall charger is compatible with a vast array of USB Type-C devices such as the MacBook Pro 13-inch, XPS 13, Surface Book 2 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. A 6-foot (2 meter) USB-C to USB-C cable is included but the USB-C AC adapter is also compatible with other cable lengths.
Those looking to add a 60W charger to their travel bag — its foldable pins and detachable USB-C cable make this thing perfect for that — can order one direct from StarTech now. It's a shame it comes in such an industrial-looking color, but we can't all be Apple now, can we?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple agrees improved retail working hours as union talk continues
Apple has reportedly agreed to make changes to the world schedules of its retail employees across the United States, making them more flexible in the process.
Apple reminds developers how to submit 'effective' bug reports
As we edge nearer to WWDC22, Apple has shared a new article that reminds developers how to "file effective bug reports" ahead the event.
Apple taps Harry Styles to promote AirPods and Spatial Audio in its new ad
Apple has today released a new ad for its AirPods earbuds and Spatial Audio with Harry Styles also getting a bit of promotion for his new album.
Find a band that goes with your gold Apple Watch
Not just any band goes with the gold Apple Watch, so we’ve rounded up the best gold Apple Watch bands just for you.