StarTech has announced a new USB-C charger that's rated for 60W and comes with a detachable 6ft USB-C cable in the box. Priced at $65.99, the new charger is suitable for charging various Apple devices as well as other USB-C hardware.

The new charger costs a little more than Apple's $59 67W charger but has the added bonus of that long USB-C cable in the box. It's also available now, while Apple's offering will take up to four weeks to arrive — so bad is Apple's current supply problem.

As for the StarTech part, it's good for charging the 13-inch MacBook Pro as well as the latest iPad Pro and other Apple tablets. You can of course use it to charge the biggest and best iPhone around, but even the iPhone 13 Pro Max won't make proper use of that 60W charging capacity.