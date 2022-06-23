What you need to know
- JSAUX is putting its famed Steam Deck docking station back on sale.
- It lets users dock their Steam Deck, charging it while playing 4K 60Hz games.
- It can also be used as a dock for USB-C iPads.
JSAUX's famed Steam Deck Docking station is about to go back on pre-order, but did you know that it can also be used as an iPad dock for USB-C models?
JSAUX announced this week:
Tech manufacturer JSAUX announced that its line of accessories for Steam Deck, consisting of a docking station, which has become a sales hit after its reveal preview on Reddit, and a protective standing case, are both now available for purchase on its official website at $39.99 and $21.99 respectively. Orders will begin shipping out starting June 30th. After a successful first batch that was quickly sold out, JSAUX is happy to announce that players can get their hands on a docking station that let's them play in 4K@60Hz on a TV while having the Steam Deck on charge, with access to a variety of ports that allow for multiple add-ons; from external hard drives to an ethernet connection.
The docking station is a 5-in-1 solution that can do 4K 60Hz HDMI output, ethernet, USB-C charging, and connectivity to hard drives and more with two USB-A ports. While the device is primarily aimed at Steam Deck, it can also be used with iPads and Android phones for charging and as a stand including Apple's best iPads the M1 iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Air.
JSAUX's docking station and protective standing case are both now available to pre-order here from JSAUX. If you're in the market for a new iPad then these Prime Day iPad deals are a great place to start.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
