SteelSeries has today announced it is offering customers four months free Apple Arcade when they buy its Nimbus+ controller, the best game controller for Apple TV and Apple Arcade.

In a blog post the company stated:

SteelSeries, the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, today announced a new special offer that will provide gamers with up to four months free of Apple Arcade with the purchase of a Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller. Apple Arcade is Apple's popular gaming subscription service that offers unlimited access to a growing collection of over 180 premium games — all without ads or in-app purchases. The service includes an incredible variety of gaming experiences, featuring over 100 controller supported titles like "NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition," "Fantasian," "World of Demons," "Star Trek: Legends," "Sonic Racing," and "The Pathless".

As we noted in our roundup, the Nimbus+ brings 50 hours of battery life, a comfortable ergonomic design, Lightning charging, and compatibility with the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.