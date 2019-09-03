Today SteelSeries released a new gaming headset called the Arctis 1 Wireless that is designed to work with a variety of devices and consoles including the Nintendo Switch. It comes with a USB-C dongle for attaching to the hybrid console in handheld mode and a USB-A adapter so you can also use them when your Switch is docked. Instead of a Bluetooth connection, these headphones function using a 2.4GHz wireless platform, which allows for a better audio performance than what Bluetooth would provide.

The headphones boast 20-hour battery life and can work up to 30-feet away from the console. If you're not interested in using the microphone, you can easily detach it and store it for later use.