- SteelSeries released a gaming headset on September 3, 2019.
- It's specifically designed to work wirelessly with Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC, but it can also work wired with Xbox One.
- It comes with a USB-C dongle to connect with the Switch console in handheld mode and a USB-A adapter for use in docked mode.
- These headphones work up to 30-feet away and offer 20 hours of battery life.
- It features a detachable microphone and uses a 2.4GHz wireless platform.
Today SteelSeries released a new gaming headset called the Arctis 1 Wireless that is designed to work with a variety of devices and consoles including the Nintendo Switch. It comes with a USB-C dongle for attaching to the hybrid console in handheld mode and a USB-A adapter so you can also use them when your Switch is docked. Instead of a Bluetooth connection, these headphones function using a 2.4GHz wireless platform, which allows for a better audio performance than what Bluetooth would provide.
The headphones boast 20-hour battery life and can work up to 30-feet away from the console. If you're not interested in using the microphone, you can easily detach it and store it for later use.
On the side of the left earphone, you'll find buttons for adjusting the volume or muting your mic. The headphones are soft and lightweight so they won't put a lot of pressure on your head. In addition to working with the Nintendo Switch, these wireless headphones can connect to your PS4, PC, and Android smartphones. It also features an adapter that can be used with the Xbox One for a wired connection.
