SteelSeries has today announced its brand new Nimbus+ wireless gamepad controller for all your favorite Apple devices.

In a press release today the company stated:

SteelSeries, the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, today announces the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller for Apple devices. The Nimbus+ builds on the wildly popular original Nimbus controller, adding a bevy of new features, including clickable joysticks, new Hall effect triggers, and a new 50-hour battery. Purchase of Nimbus+ also includes the new Nimbus+ iPhone Mount which allows users to attach their iPhone directly onto the controller, allowing them to play games more comfortably.

The controller is specifically designed for gaming on Apple devices and features "an ergonomic design, ultra-responsive triggers and buttons, and a range of Apple connectivity options."

SteelSeries President of Worldwide Mobile Craig Olson said:

"With its iPhone Mount and an amazing 50 hours of battery life, Nimbus+ is the ideal companion to games on the App Store and Apple Arcade that feature controller support such as Sneaky Sasquatch, Butter Royale and Crossy Road Castle... We've added many other new features, making Nimbus+ the new global standard in mobile gaming performance."

It features support for Apple MFi standard connectivity and pairing.

The new controller is now available from Apple.com for $69.99 (although it isn't currently showing up on the website). It will also be available directly from Steelseries.com on May 26.