The gaming and eSports peripheral company, SteelSeries, has shared a new special offer being provided to its customers. Those who purchase their Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller are provided with four free months of an Apple Arcade subscription.

Apple's Apple Arcade service is a popular subscription service that offers access to over 180 games for $5 a month. The access to these games is unlimited and ad-free, as long as you're subscribed. Of the wide variety of games available on the services, over 100 are compatible with controllers, not just touch-screen controls.

The Nimbus+ is an improvement of the widely known Nimbus Controller and features and even more ergonomic design, clickable triggers and even more responsive triggers and buttons. SteelSeries and Apple have worked together to allow Apple connectivity options to be integrated in the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller. Not only that, but the improved battery allows for 50 hours of uninterrupted gaming, if one so desires.

Those who purchase the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller will also receive the new Nimbus+ iPhone mount, which allows for even more comfortable gaming by mounting your iPhone of choice directly to the controller. The Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller is available now for $70 USD.

Will you be purchasing the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller? What are the best games on Apple Arcade? Let us know in the comments!