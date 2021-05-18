Nimbus ControllerSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • SteelSeries is one of the leading companies in gaming accessories.
  • A new special offer provides those who purchase a Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller with four free months of Apple Arcade.
  • The SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller is available now for $70 USD.

The gaming and eSports peripheral company, SteelSeries, has shared a new special offer being provided to its customers. Those who purchase their Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller are provided with four free months of an Apple Arcade subscription.

Apple's Apple Arcade service is a popular subscription service that offers access to over 180 games for $5 a month. The access to these games is unlimited and ad-free, as long as you're subscribed. Of the wide variety of games available on the services, over 100 are compatible with controllers, not just touch-screen controls.

The Nimbus+ is an improvement of the widely known Nimbus Controller and features and even more ergonomic design, clickable triggers and even more responsive triggers and buttons. SteelSeries and Apple have worked together to allow Apple connectivity options to be integrated in the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller. Not only that, but the improved battery allows for 50 hours of uninterrupted gaming, if one so desires.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Those who purchase the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller will also receive the new Nimbus+ iPhone mount, which allows for even more comfortable gaming by mounting your iPhone of choice directly to the controller. The Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller is available now for $70 USD.

Will you be purchasing the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller? What are the best games on Apple Arcade? Let us know in the comments!

Cloud gaming

Steelseries Nimbus Plus

SteelSeries Nimbus+

An iPhone controller

Play your favorite iPhone games with this hand controller. It holds your phone in place and is shaped like a traditional gamepad for comfortable gaming sessions.

Versatile Gaming

Apple Gift Card

Apple Gift Card

Gaming on-the-go or at home

No matter where you are, no matter what your interests encompass, there's an app for that. From games to finance to education, discover the world of Apple's App Store and customise your mobile experience to your liking!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.