What you need to know
- SteelSeries is one of the leading companies in gaming accessories.
- A new special offer provides those who purchase a Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller with four free months of Apple Arcade.
- The SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller is available now for $70 USD.
The gaming and eSports peripheral company, SteelSeries, has shared a new special offer being provided to its customers. Those who purchase their Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller are provided with four free months of an Apple Arcade subscription.
Apple's Apple Arcade service is a popular subscription service that offers access to over 180 games for $5 a month. The access to these games is unlimited and ad-free, as long as you're subscribed. Of the wide variety of games available on the services, over 100 are compatible with controllers, not just touch-screen controls.
The Nimbus+ is an improvement of the widely known Nimbus Controller and features and even more ergonomic design, clickable triggers and even more responsive triggers and buttons. SteelSeries and Apple have worked together to allow Apple connectivity options to be integrated in the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller. Not only that, but the improved battery allows for 50 hours of uninterrupted gaming, if one so desires.
Those who purchase the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller will also receive the new Nimbus+ iPhone mount, which allows for even more comfortable gaming by mounting your iPhone of choice directly to the controller. The Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller is available now for $70 USD.
Will you be purchasing the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller? What are the best games on Apple Arcade? Let us know in the comments!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Some users report Apple Music crashes when used with CarPlay and iOS 14.5.1
A growing number of users say that they can't get Apple Music to launch when using CarPlay.
Review: Famicom Detective Club games are chilling interactive adventures
The Famicom Detective Club games are remakes of Family Computer Disk System games from 1988. They both follow supernatural murder mysteries with good plots.
New Mac Pro, Mac Mini, and MacBook Air to get big Apple silicon boost
A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple is planning to upgrade its entire Mac lineup over the coming months, featuring big jumps in performance thanks to new Apple silicon chips.
Make your racing games feel more real with these steering wheel controllers
If you love playing Mario Kart and other racing games on your Nintendo Switch, you should consider picking up a steering wheel controller. We've rounded up some options to give you a competitive edge or to just share some immersive fun with friends and family.