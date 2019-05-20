Apple Card was announced at Apple's March Event with a solid cash back program and some of the best card and money management tools in the industry. Like almost every new Apple product in the last few years, people can't help but wonder if Steve Jobs would have been a part of the creation and launch of Apple Card. While it may at first seem like something you would never expect, don't think so fast! According to a blog post from a former Apple executive, Steve Jobs not only worked on an Apple branded credit card, but came incredibly close to releasing it in 2004.

Ken Segall, Apple's former Creative Director, posted on his blog about how Steve Jobs worked on the idea of an Apple credit card almost 15 years before Tim Cook announced it on stage. So, what was the credit card that Steve worked on all about? One simple thing: iTunes. The idea was simple: spend money, get free music. Customers of the credit card would earn "iPoints" on every purchase, whether it be at Apple or any other merchant, that could be redeemed for free music on iTunes. The idea got so close that Apple's creative team even put together a campaign to introduce Apple Card to the world.