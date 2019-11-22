What you need to know In 2010 Apple and Adobe were falling out over Flash.

Adobe blamed the lack of Flash on iOS on Apple's App Store.

Steve Jobs went on the offensive as only he could.

If you cast your mind back to April 2010 you might remember that Apple and Adobe were falling out over the lack of Flash on iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. Apple had just released its first tablet in the form of iPad, and the lack of Flash support was something many had questioned. Not least Adobe. So Steve Jobs explained exactly why there was no Flash on Apple's mobile platform and published the whole thing to Apple's website. It was a thing of beauty and, amazingly, it's still there. I'd forgotten all about this rant until it was mentioned on the recent episode of Relay FM's Connected podcast as an example of an old page that's still available on apple.com. And sure enough, "Thoughts on Flash" is still there in all its 2010 glory. And it doesn't fail to disappoint.

I wanted to jot down some of our thoughts on Adobe's Flash products so that customers and critics may better understand why we do not allow Flash on iPhones, iPods and iPads. Adobe has characterized our decision as being primarily business driven – they say we want to protect our App Store – but in reality it is based on technology issues. Adobe claims that we are a closed system, and that Flash is open, but in fact the opposite is true. Let me explain.

And explain, he did. What followed was a 1,700 word dissection of Adobe and Flash. Jobs explained that Flash wasn't so great for battery life. Nor was it very performant on mobile devices. And let's not forget the fact that Flash just wasn't built with touch input in mind.

Flash was designed for PCs using mice, not for touch screens using fingers. For example, many Flash websites rely on "rollovers", which pop up menus or other elements when the mouse arrow hovers over a specific spot. Apple's revolutionary multi-touch interface doesn't use a mouse, and there is no concept of a rollover. Most Flash websites will need to be rewritten to support touch-based devices. If developers need to rewrite their Flash websites, why not use modern technologies like HTML5, CSS and JavaScript?

But without doubt the best paragraph was the last. Jobs finally cut to the chase and put Flash in its place – the past.