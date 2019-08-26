What you need to know
- A rare Steve Jobs autographed Pixar poster is going up for auction.
- The poster was signed sometime in 1995 and comes with a letter of authenticity.
- Bidding will start at $25,000.
Since Steve Jobs' passing, his impact on the world has only magnified making things like rare autographed items exponentially valuable. Once such item, a signed Pixar poster, is going up for auction on August 29.
Nate D. Sanders Auctions is holding an auction for a rare Steve Jobs autographed Pixar poster. The poster is 24-inches by 36-inches in dimension and was reportedly signed sometime in 1995, the same year Pixar released its first movie, Toy Story. It even comes with a letter authenticity confirming Jobs did indeed sign the poster.
You can see the poster down below. Steve Jobs' signature is right below Woody and Buzz Lightyear.
Here's what the letter of authenticity reads.
Jobs signed the poster sometime after 1995 when "Toy Story,'' the first computer-animated feature film, debuted. Jobs' legendary vision is evident in his backing of Pixar. "Toy Story" was a smashing success earning three Academy Award nominations, earning $373.6 million at the box office and securing its reputation as one of the finest animated movies of all time. The film features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jim Varney, Annie Potts, R. Lee Ermey, John Morris, Laurie Metcalf, and Erik von Detten. The poster measures 24" x 36" and was signed by Jobs with a black fiber-tip marker.
The auction page notes that there are less than 10 Steve Jobs autographed items available in general, making them extremely rare.
This is just a brief reminder that Steve Jobs, on top of leading Apple to unfathomable heights, also led Pixar to becoming a powerhouse animation studio with multiple iconic movies to its name, including the aforementioned Toy Story.
The auction will open Thursday, August 29 with a minimum bid of $25,000.