Since Steve Jobs' passing, his impact on the world has only magnified making things like rare autographed items exponentially valuable. Once such item, a signed Pixar poster, is going up for auction on August 29.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions is holding an auction for a rare Steve Jobs autographed Pixar poster. The poster is 24-inches by 36-inches in dimension and was reportedly signed sometime in 1995, the same year Pixar released its first movie, Toy Story. It even comes with a letter authenticity confirming Jobs did indeed sign the poster.

You can see the poster down below. Steve Jobs' signature is right below Woody and Buzz Lightyear.