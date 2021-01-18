What you need to know
- A Steve Jobs will be built and featured in the National Garden of American Heroes.
In addition to hundreds of other notable American figures throughout history, Steve Jobs will be memorialized in the form of a statue in the National Garden of American Heroes.
According to an Executive Order by President Donald Trump on Monday, the garden will be built in order to honor the "legends of America's past."
The National Garden will be built to reflect the awesome splendor of our country's timeless exceptionalism. It will be a place where citizens, young and old, can renew their vision of greatness and take up the challenge that I gave every American in my first address to Congress, to "believe in yourselves, believe in your future, and believe, once more, in America."
The order goes on to say that each person featured in the garden deserves "honor, recognition, and lasting tribute because of the battles they won, the ideas they championed, the diseases they cured, the lives they saved, the heights they achieved, and the hope they passed down to all of us."
In short, each individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love. Astounding the world by the sheer power of their example, each one of them has contributed indispensably to America's noble history, the best chapters of which are still to come.
Some of the other figures that will be memorialized in the garden include Neil Armstrong, Amelia Earhart, Aretha Franklin, Jesse Owens, Rosa Parks, and John Wayne. You can see the hundreds of people that will be commemorated in the garden in the Executive Order.
