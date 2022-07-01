What you need to know
- Steve Jobs has been posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
- Jobs is among seventeen recipients of the award.
- The White House will hold a ceremony on Thursday, July 7.
Over a decade after his passing, Steve Jobs will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Today, the White House announced the seventeen recipients of the Presidential of Freedom. President Biden said that the recipients of the award "demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith."
President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: possibilities. These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith. They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come.
One of the recipients this year is Steve Jobs, Apple's co-founder and CEO who passed away in 2011. The announcement says that Jobs is receiving the award because "his vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries."
Steve Jobs (d. 2011) was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company. His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries.
The full list of the seventeen recipients are below:
- Simone Biles
- Sister Simone Campbell
- Julieta García
- Gabrielle Giffords
- Fred Gray
- Steve Jobs (posthumous)
- Father Alexander Karloutsos
- Khizr Khan
- Sandra Lindsay
- John McCain (posthumous)
- Diane Nash
- Megan Rapinoe
- Alan Simpson
- Richard Trumka (posthumous)
- Wilma Vaught
- Denzel Washington
- Raúl Yzaguirre
The White House says that the awards will be presented in a ceremony at the White House on Thursday, July 7.
iOS gaming recap: Is that Pokémon Go meets... basketball?
Ever wanted to play basketball but as Pokémon Go? What about hopping into some more dino action now that the Jurassic World series has seemingly wrapped up? Check out this week in iOS gaming.
Huge Apple TV promotion now live ahead of major upgrade
You can now get a $50 gift card when you buy either of Apple's TV models. The company is likely cleaning house ahead of a rumored big upgrade.
New M2 13-inch MacBook Pro teardown shows it's just the old one in disguise
Apple's new M2 13-inch MacBook Pro is now on sale and people are doing what they tend to do with new things — they're taking the machine apart. The latest to take a screwdriver to Apple's new notebook is iFixit, and the result is further confirmation that this is essentially the M1 model but with some small tweaks and a new CPU.
Deck your dorm with the coolest stuff
Dorm rooms can be plain, so you're going to want to deck it out with as much cool stuff as you possibly can - here are our picks for the essentials!